Obituary | Roger Thorne

Originally Published: April 14, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Roger Thorne, age 85, passed away peacefully Friday, March 5 at the Lingenfelter Alzheimer Unit. Roger is survived by his wife; Sandra, two sisters; Gloria Brashaw and Linda Thorne, brother; Bryon Thorne, all from Fresno, California, and stepdaughter; Jodie Tirado LaCrose. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and two brothers.

Roger was a coast-to-coast, long-distance truck driver for many years while residing in California. He moved to Arizona and was employed by Blake Ranch, delivering water to customers and maintaining the equipment. He resigned from that position and drove bus for Kingman Unified School District until he retired.

Roger was a dependable husband and a loving father. His presence will forever be missed.

