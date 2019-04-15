OFFERS
2 more fatal falls at Grand Canyon follow dozens of others

Two recent deaths in which men plummeted to their death in the Grand Canyon follow dozens of apparently accidental fatal falls since the national park was established 100 years ago. (Photo by Claire Whitley/Daily Miner)

Two recent deaths in which men plummeted to their death in the Grand Canyon follow dozens of apparently accidental fatal falls since the national park was established 100 years ago.

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 15, 2019 7:17 p.m.

PHOENIX – Two recent deaths in which men plummeted in the Grand Canyon follow dozens of apparently accidental fatal falls since the national park was established 100 years ago.

Michael Obritsch, of Santa Rosa, California, died April 3 after falling from the edge of the South Rim in Grand Canyon Village, near the Yavapai Geology Museum.

His body was found 400 feet (more than 122 meters) below the rim, according to park officials.

A tourist from Macau, China, fell to his death on March 28. The man was at least 50 years old, park officials said.

The man was trying to take a photo at Grand Canyon West's Eagle Point – close to the Skywalk located on the Hualapai Reservation outside the park – when he stumbled and fell, The Arizona Republic reported earlier this week.

The body of a Japanese tourist was found March 26 in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village, away from the rim.

