Dr. Stefan ‘Stevy’ Merrill named KRMC’s Physician of the Year

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has named Dr. Stefan “Stevy” Merrill as the 2019 Physician of the Year in honor of National Doctors’ Day April 4.

Merrill, a physician in the emergency department, has been with KRMC since 2015. She is also a faculty member of the hospital’s residency program and assists in training resident doctors in emergency medicine.

“She genuinely cares for people and wants to lift them up,” said Dr. Adam Dawson, medical director of the Emergency Department in a press release.

Merrill, who is described as a “brilliant, compassionate” leader, was chosen as the recipient out of 11 nominated physicians and later four candidates. Those other candidates were Oncologist Dr. Edgardo Rivera; KRMC Primary Care’s Dr. Justin Garrison; and Golden Valley Medical Center’s Dr. Ted Zegarra.

“It’s such an honor,” Merrill said in the release. “And a pleasure to be in the company of (the other physician nominees) on the list.”

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center