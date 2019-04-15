OFFERS
Husband-wife team wins KBC tournament on the Parker Strip

The top honors for the club’s one-day fishing contest that was held on the Parker Strip went to the husband-wife team of Tina and Shane Moline. (Photo special to the Miner)

The top honors for the club's one-day fishing contest that was held on the Parker Strip went to the husband-wife team of Tina and Shane Moline. (Photo special to the Miner)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: April 15, 2019 7:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – You knew it had to end. The father-son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins didn’t win the Kingman Bass Club’s fourth tournament of the year.

The top honors for the club’s one-day fishing contest that was held on the Parker Strip went to the husband-wife team of Tina and Shane Moline.

Ten teams participated in the tournament on the Colorado River.

From all reports, the fishing was good, and eight out of 10 teams brought in a five-fish limit of largemouth or smallmouth bass. Most of the fish caught were the hard fighting smallmouth bass, though a few largemouth were boated by tournament anglers.

Primarily sight fishing for bedded fish, Tina and Shane Moline brought in the largest five-fish limit of the day, all solid smallmouth bass that collectively weighed 20.30 pounds. Their limit also contained the largest bass of the tournament, a lunker that weighed 5.07 pounds.

Second place was taken by the team of Anthony Tatzel and Chris Morris who had a five-fish limit that weighed 17.56 lbs.

Third place was taken by Dave and Shannon Hilton, who had a bag of bass that weighed 16.11 pounds.

To show just how close the competition was, the fourth-place team of Danny Lloyd and Mike Miller had a limit that weighed 16.03 pounds.

For Ray and Donnie Scroggins, who had won the first three KBC tournaments of this year, they brought to the scales a solid five-fish limit that weighed 15.37 pounds and finished in fifth place.

“We just couldn’t catch a good kicker fish,” Donnie said. “The fishing was great and everyone was catching fish no matter what they used.”

Scroggins said anglers caught fish on top water lures, tubes, drop-shot and worms. “It didn’t matter what you were throwing, there were a lot of fish and they were biting.”

Scroggins said by far the most fish brought in were smallmouth bass.

“That fishery is awesome,” he said.

The only downside to fishing in that area was the boat traffic was heavy in the afternoon. The club launched out of Pirate Cove on the Arizona side of the river and that is operated by La Paz County.

The club’s next tournament will be a two-day event on Lake Mohave on May 18.

