OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 16
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hydro-vac cleaning throughout Kingman could affect high traffic roadways

Simons Sewer Cleaning performs hydro-vac cleaning in Kingman in October 2018. (Photo courtesy City of Kingman)

Simons Sewer Cleaning performs hydro-vac cleaning in Kingman in October 2018. (Photo courtesy City of Kingman)

Originally Published: April 15, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Simons Sewer Cleaning will perform hydro-vac cleaning of diameter conveyance lines throughout Kingman over the course of the next two weeks.

Simons Sewer Cleaning is Kingman’s semi-annual wastewater collections contractor. According to a City press release, the work will be performed at various locations in Kingman and Mohave County including high-traffic areas like the Stockton Hill Road corridor, Airway Avenue and Andy Devine Avenue.

If community members see white, white and blue or red tanker-style utility trucks around town, they should note those vehicles are associated with the cleanings.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Upcoming Sycamore, Harrison avenues closures
Kingman Police continues search for bank robber
Harrison Street crash closed roadway, interrupted power
Fuel tanker crashes into cement pillar
Letter: Thanks for the use of the red, white and blue Dodge trucks in both the Andy Devine Days and Veterans Day parades

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News