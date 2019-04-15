Hydro-vac cleaning underway in Kingman

KINGMAN – Simons Sewer Cleaning will perform hydro-vac cleaning of diameter conveyance lines throughout Kingman over the course of the next two weeks.

Simons Sewer Cleaning is Kingman’s semi-annual wastewater collections contractor. According to a City press release, the work will be performed at various locations in Kingman and Mohave County including high-traffic areas like the Stockton Hill Road corridor, Airway Avenue and Andy Devine Avenue.

If community members see white, white and blue or red tanker-style utility trucks around town, they should note those vehicles are associated with the cleanings.

Information provided by the City of Kingman