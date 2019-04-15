Montana woman reported missing from Mohave Valley found safe
KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff's Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen has issued a statement saying Kimberly Rose Hewankorn has been located and is safe.
No other information was made available.
ORIGINAL POST
MOHAVE VALLEY - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are currently investigating a report of a missing person. Kimberly Rose Hewankorn, 36, was reported missing on Friday, April 12.
The reporting party advised he and Hewankorn had been staying at a friend’s house in the 1100 block of Dike Road in Mohave Valley after traveling from Montana.
The reporting party advised that Hewankorn left the residence on foot on Monday, April 1, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Hewankorn is described as 5 feet 7inches, approximately 138 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes, with freckles and a mole on her upper lip, and is described as Indian or Alaskan Native.
She was last seen carrying a white backpack with tribal designs. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hewankorn is encouraged to contact Sgt. Nyquist at 928-768-7071 ext. 232 or toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
