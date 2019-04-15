Newborn infant left at Phoenix fire station
PHOENIX – Authorities say a newborn has been left at a Phoenix fire station.
Phoenix fire officials say firefighters at a station on the city's west side were working out Monday morning when a woman holding a baby rang the doorbell.
The crew says the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was a friend of the baby's mother. She said the mother did not feel she could take care of the infant.
Phoenix fire department spokesman Jake Van Hook says the firefighters assessed the newborn before taking the child to the hospital for evaluation.
Van Hook says all fire stations can accept newborns under the Arizona Safe Haven law as long as a firefighter is present.
Under the law, mothers who follow those instructions will not face prosecution.
