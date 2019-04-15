OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 15
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Newborn infant left at Phoenix fire station

Originally Published: April 15, 2019 7:19 p.m.

PHOENIX – Authorities say a newborn has been left at a Phoenix fire station.

Phoenix fire officials say firefighters at a station on the city's west side were working out Monday morning when a woman holding a baby rang the doorbell.

The crew says the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was a friend of the baby's mother. She said the mother did not feel she could take care of the infant.

Phoenix fire department spokesman Jake Van Hook says the firefighters assessed the newborn before taking the child to the hospital for evaluation.

Van Hook says all fire stations can accept newborns under the Arizona Safe Haven law as long as a firefighter is present.

Under the law, mothers who follow those instructions will not face prosecution.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in Amazon site's restroom
Slovak hospitals hold new Roma mothers against their will
Crimes & Fires for May 3, 2005
After 20 years, woman admits to kidnapping Florida baby
Investigators seek cause of fatal fire truck-pickup wreck

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News