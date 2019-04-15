One Stop shares work information with Route 66 Rotary

KINGMAN – Sometimes people just need a little help.

Jason Millin, One Stop Operator with Kingman’s Arizona at Work, spoke to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club March 29 on the topic.

Arizona at Work assists unemployed or underemployed individuals to create and implement their career plan and earn a living wage. For more information, call 928-753-0723 or email Millin at jason.millin@mohavecounty.us.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club