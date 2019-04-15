Phoenix police roll out new body cameras

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department is debuting its new system of body cameras for on-duty officers.

Phoenix police say the Axon body-worn cameras will go live Monday.

Patrol officers and supervisors at a precinct in the city's Maryvale neighborhood were the first to receive them.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the department spent a great deal of time researching the best camera system for the department.

The City Council in February approved a five-year $5.7 million contract with Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise to provide for cameras for 2,000 officers and maintain video.

The city previously had a 2013 pilot program that provided the department with 300 cameras. Those will be replaced with the new ones.