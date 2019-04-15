Woman killed in shootout with federal agents identified
PHOENIX – Phoenix police have identified a woman killed in a shooting which involved federal agents investigating a human smuggling operation.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Monday that 29-year-old Theresa Medina-Thomas died at the scene of Thursday's shooting.
Authorities say four Homeland Security Investigation agents were trying to execute a felony arrest warrant and stop a vehicle of suspects from fleeing.
Gunfire was exchanged and the woman, who was one of five people in the suspect vehicle, was fatally shot. The other four in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the four agents were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Thompson says the police department was not involved in the human smuggling investigation.
He referred any questions about the shooting to Homeland Security Investigations.
