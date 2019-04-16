2020 Census: ‘If you want more potholes, don’t be counted’

KINGMAN – There is a reason why Mohave County is the last county in Arizona to start preparing for the 2020 census.

“People here don’t want to be counted,” observed Supervisor Ron Gould during a training the Board of Supervisors received Monday, April 15.

The supervisors did a good job expressing their electorate’s skepticism. It contrasted with the eagerness of city managers, who showed up at the meeting to remind everybody each uncounted head costs the county $2,000 per year.

Vianey Celetino from the U.S. Census Bureau described the potential gains from the 2020 census, including a chance the gain another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Also, since the count is done once every 10 years, each uncounted person means $20,000 less for the county ($2,000 per year).

Celentino said the 2020 census is easier than ever, safer than ever, available in 12 languages, and the data will be used for “statistical purposes only.”

Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1 (Kingman) mentioned the case still pending in the Supreme Court and the possibility of so-called “citizenship question” being included into the list of census questions.

Celentino admitted the U.S. Census Bureau is waiting for the court’s decision.

Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 (Lake Havasu City) expressed his impatience with the fact the county has to waste time and money to facilitate a federal program. Supervisor Ron Gould said he is not sure how to mobilize residents of his district to participate in the 2020 census if he himself finds many previous census questions a violation of his rights.

The mood changed when Bullhead City City Manager Toby Carter called on them to take the 2020 census seriously.

“We can blame the state or the feds,” he said. “But we need this money in rural counties. We will have to go door to door and find them in casino basements if we have to.”

Lake Havasu City and Colorado City managers were also present and spoke on behalf of maximum mobilization for the 2020 census.

“It takes a special kind of person to go talk to those people,” said Johnson, referring to residents of the county who live in the desert and simply don’t want to be found.

“Well, if you want more potholes, don’t get counted,” summarized Watson.

More information about the 2020 activities to come.