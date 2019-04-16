OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 16
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2020 Census: ‘If you want more potholes, don’t be counted’

Though a couple of Mohave County supervisors aren’t thrilled with upcoming census in 2020, counting residents could mean more less dollars to the county. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Though a couple of Mohave County supervisors aren’t thrilled with upcoming census in 2020, counting residents could mean more less dollars to the county. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 16, 2019 11:54 a.m.

KINGMAN – There is a reason why Mohave County is the last county in Arizona to start preparing for the 2020 census.

“People here don’t want to be counted,” observed Supervisor Ron Gould during a training the Board of Supervisors received Monday, April 15.

The supervisors did a good job expressing their electorate’s skepticism. It contrasted with the eagerness of city managers, who showed up at the meeting to remind everybody each uncounted head costs the county $2,000 per year.

Vianey Celetino from the U.S. Census Bureau described the potential gains from the 2020 census, including a chance the gain another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Also, since the count is done once every 10 years, each uncounted person means $20,000 less for the county ($2,000 per year).

Celentino said the 2020 census is easier than ever, safer than ever, available in 12 languages, and the data will be used for “statistical purposes only.”

Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1 (Kingman) mentioned the case still pending in the Supreme Court and the possibility of so-called “citizenship question” being included into the list of census questions.

Celentino admitted the U.S. Census Bureau is waiting for the court’s decision.

Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 (Lake Havasu City) expressed his impatience with the fact the county has to waste time and money to facilitate a federal program. Supervisor Ron Gould said he is not sure how to mobilize residents of his district to participate in the 2020 census if he himself finds many previous census questions a violation of his rights.

The mood changed when Bullhead City City Manager Toby Carter called on them to take the 2020 census seriously.

“We can blame the state or the feds,” he said. “But we need this money in rural counties. We will have to go door to door and find them in casino basements if we have to.”

Lake Havasu City and Colorado City managers were also present and spoke on behalf of maximum mobilization for the 2020 census.

“It takes a special kind of person to go talk to those people,” said Johnson, referring to residents of the county who live in the desert and simply don’t want to be found.

“Well, if you want more potholes, don’t get counted,” summarized Watson.

More information about the 2020 activities to come.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2020 Census: why is it important and how you can help
County begins preparations for 2020 census
Citizens don’t have proper access to county’s ordinances
Fair Association has a year to prove itself
Cerbat Motorsports advocates to discuss fairgrounds lease, problems at Board of Supervisors meeting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News