OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 16
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Anti-camping fence gets OK from Mohave County Supervisors

Glenn Bellefeuille enjoys a sunny afternoon camped out on BLM land just north of Lake Havasu City. (Photo by Scott Shindledecker/Today’s News-Herald)

Glenn Bellefeuille enjoys a sunny afternoon camped out on BLM land just north of Lake Havasu City. (Photo by Scott Shindledecker/Today’s News-Herald)

Brandon Messick For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 16, 2019 7:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – A fence might not be the most effective solution, but it’s a step in the right direction to keep people from camping adjacent to county rights of way, according to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould.

On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to erect two lengths of fence near the intersection of Fathom Drive and London Bridge Road, to prevent such campers from taking root in an area immediately west of the Shops at Lake Havasu.

As local residents made their case for action, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday viewed aerial photos over northern Lake Havasu City. Photos taken in 2017 showed an almost serene desert landscape, with rolling hills and dunes surrounding the area of Crystal Beach. Photos taken in 2019 showed a region transformed, with new trails created and abandoned campsites marring the region’s slopes.

According to Vista Drive resident Bill Gardener, campers have been a problem in the area for only the past two years. As more recreational vehicle campers discover the Crystal Beach area, they have been parking within a quarter-mile of the roadway – something that is forbidden by county statute. But the land on which they’ve been parking belongs to the Arizona State Lands Office, which county officials say lies beyond the jurisdiction of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Permits for camping on State Trust land allow a maximum 14-day stay, residents said at Monday’s board meeting, but that limitation is often flouted by campers.

“They’re camping within 50 feet of the roadway,” Gardener said. “They’re hanging their clothes out to dry, and I’ve seen vehicles with 100-gallon propane tanks. They’re not out there for only 14 days. I’ve personally drove by and seen people pulling their pants up after urinating and defecating in the area. They burn their trash, there’s broken glass all over the place … they just leave things. They leave their stuff behind. If even one gets cited and towed, they’re all going to scatter.”

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould presented the motion to Mohave County supervisors earlier this month.

“We have a problem in this area,” Gould said. “The rules for state trust land require you to be a quarter-mile off the road. These campers are just pulling off the shoulder of the road and beginning to camp there. County ordinance limits them to 14 days of camping. Most of them have been there the entire winter season. At its high point, there were close to 200 people camping in the area. I took it up with the State Land Department … they don’t have any rangers, and the only law enforcement to police the area is our Sheriff’s Office. They didn’t sign up to be park rangers.”

Gould requested the construction of two 1,000-foot lengths of fence in the area, effectively blocking the area of desert closest to London Bridge Road and occupied residences, which he believes will force campers to venture further away from roadways in the area. The fence would cost about $10,000 to erect, with materials provided free of charge by the State Lands Department. The fence’s construction was approved in a 4 to 1 vote, with Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson voting against it.

“State Lands is willing to work with us, and make their lands either ‘no camping’ or ‘no trespassing’,” Johnson said. “But if they’re within a quarter-mile of the road, the sheriff should be able to go out there, cite them and tow them away. It only takes seeing one of them get towed away for the others to stop. I don’t see the point of spending $10,000 on something that might not handle anything.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New supervisor votes against petitions for county road maintenance
Cattle causing problems on private property, rural roadways
Supervisors to hear recommendations on travel management plan
Supervisors extend 15-acre farmland lease with Wakimoto Farms
Former state senator Gould enters Mohave County District 5 Supervisor election race

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News