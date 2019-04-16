Clean City Commission plans for upcoming events

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will discuss how its reusable bag distribution performed at April’s First Friday event and will address multiple upcoming events at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Having talked about it for months, commissioners manned a booth at the most recent First Friday event where they handed out reusable bags and educational materials. The commission will discuss whether First Fridays are a good venue for reusable bag distribution.

Commissioners will continue to address promoting community involvement and recycling. Recently, polls were conducted on Facebook to determine public interest in community cleanups, while another dealt with the adopt-a-block program. The commission will look to that information in discussing or scheduling cleanups and educational events.

The commission could approve the purchase of gift cards for recipients of the Chuck Gibson Community Challenge Awards. Three applications were received, and all three will receive funds for a total cost to the commission of $237. The Clean City Commission allocated $600 for the awards.

In other business, the commission will consider its level of participation in upcoming events like the Kingman Arbor Day and Dig-It Kingman Community Garden Earth Day celebrations. Commissioners have approved spending $400 on trees to be planted at the Arbor Day celebration. Plans could also be made for the upcoming City Expo scheduled for May 30.

The adopt-a-block and adopt-a-trail programs will be considered by commissioners in detail. Commissioner Sarah Ferry is interested in expanding the adopt-a-block program to other areas like trails.

Lastly, the City Management Team has invited CCC to participate in an upcoming service project cleaning up the area in front of Bashas’. Commissioners will discuss whether they want to take part in the effort.

Information provided by the City of Kingman