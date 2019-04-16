OFFERS
Tue, April 16
Community View | PKD is serious business and we need your help

Gail Salmon, Kingman resident
Originally Published: April 16, 2019 7:28 p.m.

You may know someone who has PKD (Polycystic Kidney Disease), a serious genetic disorder in which cysts grow in and around the kidneys, and affects more than 600,000 people in the U.S. Former Kingman resident Toni Stuart has the disease in both kidneys. She was Business Manager for several years at Kingman Fitness and Racquet Club on Kino Avenue, until she and her husband Dennis moved to North Las Vegas to be near medical care. She lives with constant pain since the cysts filling up with fluid cause the kidneys to grow.

Her friends at the KFRC are honoring Toni by raising money for the PKD Foundation, in Toni’s name. One hundred percent of donations goes to research. Toni’s goal is $20,000 as a member of the Las Vegas Chapter; about half of that has been raised. There is no cure and we hope you will help to find the cure. There are three ways to donate: 1) At KFRC. Please place a check or cash in an envelope labeled “PKD Donation and your name, to the attention of Myra,” the current business manager. She can be reached at 757-1111. 2) Mail your donation to PKD Foundation, Attn: WALK for PKD, 1001 E. 101 St. Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas, MO 64131. Please write Las Vegas Chapter and Toni’s name on your check. 3) Donate at walkforpkd.orglas vegas. Click on “Donate” and find Toni’s name.

Toni is the organizer of a Walk for PKD on Saturday, May 4 in North Las Vegas at the Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89129. The Sante Fe Hotel and Casino is nearby, in case you want to stay overnight. Registration begins at 9 a.m., children’s activities at 10 a.m., the walk at 10:30 a.m., then delicious snacks including Einstein bagels, Little Debbie snacks, coffee, cold water will be available, and then a silent auction for nice prizes. Thanks so much to our local McKee Foods for continued support of providing delicious Little Debbie treats.

Toni will be at KFRC in Kingman on April 23 and 24, if friends want to stop by and see her, and new friends want to meet her. There is a challenge for members of KFRC to donate $10 to $20, if possible, especially if they know Toni. She will be very grateful.

We sincerely appreciate your donation to research for a cure for this serious problem. To get more information, go to www.pdk.org/lasvegas. Thank you very much!

