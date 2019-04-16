County chapter of Vietnam Veterans holds meeting
KINGMAN – The Vietnam Veterans of America Mohave County Chapter 975 will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18 in Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Neal Conference Room, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.
Items on the agenda include introducing guests and new members. Numerous reports, such as from the treasurer and another on Agent Orange, will be given.
The meeting will also see an update on the River Run. Pat Farrell, chapter president, said in an email that he is still seeking volunteers for the vendors’ booth at the River Run.
“For those of you new to this fundraising event please note that we sell military related items, mostly T-shirts and hats and raise awareness of our organization and membership opportunities,” Farrell wrote.
Election of 2020 officers will be reviewed at the meeting, and there will be a 33/33/33 drawing.
Information provided by Vietnam Veterans of America
