Experiment Aircraft Association applauds local pilot for youth program

KINGMAN – Local resident Paul Gaines is being applauded by the Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles Program for providing free demonstration airplane rides to more than 100 youths.

Gaines’ efforts have served to introduce “a new generation to the world of flight,” EAA wrote in a press release.

The EAA, a worldwide organization with more than 200,000 members, created the Young Eagles Program in 1992 and has flown more than 2 million young people, mostly between the ages of 8 and 17.

“Among the more than 50,000 volunteers around the world who have donated their time and aircraft to the effort is Paul Gaines of Kingman, Arizona,” EAA wrote. “All pilots in the Young Eagles program explain the safe operation of airplanes and principles of flight before the short trips.”

Kids become Young Eagles upon completion of the flight.

“The Young Eagles Program goal is to allow young people to experience positive activities and discover the possibilities available to them within the world of aviation,” EAA said in the release.

For more information on the program, contact www.youngeagles.org.

Information provided by the Experimental Aircraft Association