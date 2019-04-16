Horoscopes | April 17, 2019

Birthdays: Rooney Mara, 34; Jennifer Garner, 47; Liz Phair, 52; Sean Bean, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of your responsibilities first. Don’t let the past cause anxiety when you should be putting your time and energy into preparing for the future.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A passionate approach to life and to the way you handle personal matters will pay off. Patience, moderation, knowledge and being secretive until you have everything in place will be a remedy for success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do something that will ease stress and get you moving in a healthy and happy direction. A creative outlet will encourage you to try something different and put an end to relationships that drain you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rely on people who have never let you down, and the changes you want to make will be easier to obtain. Don’t let moodiness set in and ruin your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel and communication are favored. Learning something new will motivate you to make changes to the way you earn your living or how you handle your money.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional spending won’t help your situation, but investing in your future will. A close relationship will need an adjustment.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will be difficult to control, especially if someone you feel responsible for or live with causes a fuss. Physical exertion will give you a healthier perspective on whatever situation you face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to suggestions, but when it comes time to take action, do what’s best for yourself. Work alone, but when it comes to relaxing, share with someone you love.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t give in to pressure tactics or let someone bamboozle you into something without giving you the facts. You are better off making personal changes that will not affect others but will make you feel self-sufficient and happy with your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity will be too good to pass up. New beginnings based on old dreams look inviting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put time, effort and energy into personal improvements. Speak from the heart; you will get the support you need to proceed.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Flesh out any problems you foresee before you make changes. A discussion with someone you love will give you the confidence to move forward with your plans.