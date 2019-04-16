OFFERS
Letter | Here’s how to help make government smaller

William Ressegue, Kingman resident
Originally Published: April 16, 2019 7:26 p.m.

To the Progressive Socialist Democrat Party: If you really want to help people make government smaller, then increase opportunity, eliminate red tape to allow new businesses to flourish, eliminate the Department of Education and fund voucher choice, give tax credits for corporations that partner with education to train for what they need not what schools want to teach, plan to seize guns from felons and gang bangers, cartels, mafia, from those certified to be a threat to themselves and others, and side with citizens not illegal aliens.

Admit that in our history we have made mistakes, yet we still love America.

