Letter | State laws and US Constitution are under attack
I find the article on lawyer Michael Persoon challenging in federal courts the Arizona election laws and politic appointment by our state’s governor or Legislature to be a slight of hand, side-stepping way of hoping to get a federal judge to force a costly special election using the “vote of the people” as an excuse to get rid of Sen. Martha McSally and place someone else who he feels “the various political parties” want in the position more to their advantage.
Since the attorney is claiming in federal court that he is representing numerous individuals of political parties, not necessarily the voters of Arizona, maybe he should make it known who these special interest people are, besides himself.
I understand the Constitution does allow for the governor of a state to appoint a person qualified to fill the office of senator without a special election when the seat becomes vacated but not eligible for vote by the people in a regularly-scheduled election. This attorney is trying to alter laws, not just Arizona’s but the federal statutes on elections and political appointments.
McSally has been saying some things that a few people are uncomfortable with her bringing to light. Expect more to come that will undermine our Constitution and state rights by lawyers like Persoon who want to change things to their whims on how things should be.
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave 911
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Mohave 911
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- Four people hospitalized from 2-car collision on SR 68 in Golden Valley
- Heated discussion ensues between fairgrounds association, Cerbat Motosports
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Mohave 911
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
17
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*