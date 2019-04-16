OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 16
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | State laws and US Constitution are under attack

Martha Mcsally (Photo courtesy of McSally)

Martha Mcsally (Photo courtesy of McSally)

Robert Palmer, Kingman resident
Originally Published: April 16, 2019 7:29 p.m.

I find the article on lawyer Michael Persoon challenging in federal courts the Arizona election laws and politic appointment by our state’s governor or Legislature to be a slight of hand, side-stepping way of hoping to get a federal judge to force a costly special election using the “vote of the people” as an excuse to get rid of Sen. Martha McSally and place someone else who he feels “the various political parties” want in the position more to their advantage.

Since the attorney is claiming in federal court that he is representing numerous individuals of political parties, not necessarily the voters of Arizona, maybe he should make it known who these special interest people are, besides himself.

I understand the Constitution does allow for the governor of a state to appoint a person qualified to fill the office of senator without a special election when the seat becomes vacated but not eligible for vote by the people in a regularly-scheduled election. This attorney is trying to alter laws, not just Arizona’s but the federal statutes on elections and political appointments.

McSally has been saying some things that a few people are uncomfortable with her bringing to light. Expect more to come that will undermine our Constitution and state rights by lawyers like Persoon who want to change things to their whims on how things should be.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Attorney: McSally should not hold McCain seat until 2020 without vote
Ducey sued to have senate seat filled via election
Retired astronaut Mark Kelly kicking off Arizona Senate race
Letter | McSally for Senate
Group: McSally improperly fundraising for House, Senate

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News