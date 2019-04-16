Monette, Brooks announce engagement
Originally Published: April 16, 2019 7:30 p.m.
KINGMAN – Misty Monette, the daughter of Laini Devore (Howard) and Robert McRoy (Jenny), all from Flagstaff, has announced her engagement to Nathaniel Brook, the son of Lori Brook, of Flagstaff.
The bride-to-be is currently employed with Circle K, and Nathaniel works as a mechanic.
The date and location has not yet been determined. After the ceremony, the couple plans on residing in Kingman.
