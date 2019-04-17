5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday

KINGMAN – Five Mohave County Jail inmates were treated for possible drug overdoses Tuesday.

At approximately 7 p.m. detention officers responded to a male housing unit for an inmate who was experiencing a medical emergency.

After a short period of time, officers and jail nurses were providing emergency treatment to a total of five inmates, whose condition and symptoms all appeared as a drug overdose.

Kingman Fire Department and River Medical Ambulance responded to the jail and assisted with the medical emergency. All five inmates were treated with doses of Narcan, a drug commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid drug overdose.

One inmate required the use of an automated external defibrillator and chest compressions were advised as jail staff administered CPR. All five inmates began to recover and four of them were later discharged back to the jail for further observation.

One inmate was admitted to Kingman Regional Medical Center for further observation.

Don Bischoff, jail commander and MCSO captain, said the jail staff is who most likely saved the lives of the five inmates.

Sheriff Doug Shuster said that detention officers do intercept drugs and other contraband when people try to bring them into the facility and inmates are always trying to dodge the system.

“Officers have found drugs on and in the mail sent to inmates and even inside the inmate’s bodies. We are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and we’ll pursue criminal charges if the evidence will support it,” Shuster said. “We’ll be reviewing our security policies and practices as well to identify any gaps or areas we are lacking so we can make improvements as necessary.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office