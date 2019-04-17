OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 18
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

9th Circuit overturns death penalty in Arizona home invasion

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 17, 2019 7:19 p.m.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – A federal appeals court has overturned a death sentence issued to a man convicted in a 1987 home-invasion killing in Arizona.

Theodore Washington was one of three men convicted of forcing their way into the Yuma home of Ralph and Sterleen Hill in search of drugs and cash. Both were shot in the head; Ralph Hill survived.

Washington said the lawyer who represented him at sentencing was ineffective because he failed to obtain a psychiatric evaluation for Washington and failed to uncover evidence Washington was frequently beaten and given alcohol as a sedative when he was a child.

The Arizona Supreme Court rejected Washington's appeal, but a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 Wednesday that Washington's lawyer was ineffective. The panel said unless the state holds a new sentencing promptly, Washington's sentence will be converted to life in prison.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Court reverses death sentence in brutal 1996 Golden Valley triple murder
Court requires lawyers to chime in on Joe Arpaio’s pardon
Kingman murder suspect readies for second trial
New murder trial likely for DeBarge
Attorneys for Kingman murder suspect readies for second trial

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News