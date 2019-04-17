Council considers community facilities districts

KINGMAN – The manner in which the City of Kingman will fund future infrastructure projects took center stage at Council’s meeting Tuesday, as the City’s elected officials discussed what community facilities districts would look like for Kingman.

Community facilities districts are special tax districts created by a municipality to fund construction associated with infrastructure projects like the Rancho Santa Fe Interchange. Mark Reader, managing director at Stifel, spoke to councilmembers on the issue and provided additional clarification on a “sophisticated” practice.

Stifel was brought on as the underwriter for the future sale of bonds to investors. Reader explained that there are about 20 cities and towns in Arizona with CFDs. There are currently none in Mohave County.

In presenting to Council, Reader defined a CFD as a “living, breathing political subdivision formed for the primary purpose of issuing municipal bonds to finance public infrastructure.”

In one option, developers propose boundaries for the district and those within the proposed district are assessed a property tax. Another option would see those who benefit from the infrastructure receive a capital cost allocation based on their benefit from that public infrastructure.

Twenty-five percent of property owners need to approve of a district’s formation before the application can be submitted. For the district to actually be created, there needs to be a majority, 50 % plus one, of property owners behind it.

“Ultimately, my job is to work with everybody in the room to sell the bonds to investors at reasonable rates and charges,” Reader said. “We sell the bonds to the investors and we deliver the money to the City to assist you with this project.”

Reader focused on two types of bonds which the City could utilize, special assessment bonds and general obligation bonds. He said general obligation bonds are issued by the CFD and repaid by property taxes.

“The one distinction here is if I don’t pay my property taxes, the debt burden gets shifted over to all the other property taxpayers,” he said.

Special assessment bonds, which Reader said could come into play when talking about interchange projects, are different. Debt burdens are not shifted for special assessment bonds.

“Each property owner that benefits from the capital improvements, they get allocated a capital cost allocation based on their benefit associated with that public infrastructure,” he explained.

Reader said CFDs can be a “pretty powerful economic development tool.” However, if not done properly and collaboratively with all parties involved, they can be a “disaster.”

“We’ll makes sure that doesn’t happen. Again, working in a collaborative fashion as best we can,” Reader said.

The matter before Council on Tuesday was not to create community facilities districts, but rather dealt with creating policy guidelines and application procedures for their establishment.

While the City is in the early stages of discussing CFDs, Reader provided a general timeline for how those districts may be formed. One way they could be formed would be if 100 % of owners with interests in the land in the proposed district favor the idea. That unanimous support would streamline the process. However, there is another way.

Owners of 25 % of the land area in the proposed district back the idea. Council then adopts a resolution regarding the City’s intention to form the district. From there, notices of intention to form the district are mailed to all owners in the proposed district. There would be a public hearing, at which and after which, a party against the district may object to its formation in writing.

Council took no action Tuesday and instead tabled the matter until the next meeting to allow councilmembers to continue considering the information. Also, the hope is that Stifel’s attorney can be present at the next proceeding.

There’s much more to consider when talking about community facilities districts. Other topics from Tuesday’s discussion, such as how CFDs are governed, will be addressed in coming articles.