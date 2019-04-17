OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 18
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Hard-working wife unloads on husband at day’s end

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: April 17, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: My wife and I have demanding jobs neither of us is crazy about. I sell insurance; she manages a hairdressing salon for a large company. At day’s end I keep the events of the day – good or bad – to myself. I have heard the saying “Don’t bring your family problems to work, and don’t bring your work problems home,” so I don’t carry any “baggage” home with me. If something positive happens, I may mention it.

How do I get my wife to leave her work problems at work? It’s the last thing I want to hear about. If I offer an opinion or respond to her, I get criticized and accused of not appreciating how hard she works. She has actually said, “No one else in this world works as hard as I do!” I would like to have an enjoyable evening or weekend with her and not have to hear about her work problems. – Baggage-Free

Dear Baggage-Free: There is another saying that may help you to be more understanding: A joy shared is twice a joy; a burden shared is half a burden. If your wife can’t discuss her frustrations with you, who else can she safely confide in?

Maybe you can agree on a time when these issues can be discussed – once you both have decompressed from your demanding jobs.

Dear Abby: This is my suggestion for “Unfulfilled Grandma in Minnesota” (Jan. 15), the senior citizen looking to help young children. Schools need help! Contact the local elementary school. Speak with the principal. If the administration agrees with your intentions, you may be required to pay for the background check and fingerprinting.

Our youngest daughter indicated my grandson’s kindergarten teacher was asking for help in the computer lab. After three weeks the teacher asked me if I would be willing to help her in the classroom for four hours every Thursday. I agreed.

After three months, I told my wife it was the best four hours of my week. – Fulfilled Grandpa Out West

Dear Grandpa: Thank you for writing. I heard from a “camp grandma” who volunteers at a YMCA summer camp, another who is a reader for 3 and 4-year-olds at a Head Start program, a child care worker in the nursery at a church, and a man who helps to make the children of Afghan refugees feel welcome in their new country through the No One Left Behind organization. Thank you all for these important acts of service, and for sharing the information with me and my readers.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Last rites for dying wife were comfort to her family
Dear Abby: Family cycle of abuse is legacy of sexual predator
Dear Abby: Woman’s use of free guest pass to gym isn’t working out
Dear Abby: Crossdresser schemes behind his disapproving wife’s back
Dear Abby: Wife’s job at the gym has husband in a sweat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News