Earth Day, Easter, and an outdoorsy Saturday at the community garden

KINGMAN – How do you feel about rolling pine cones in peanut butter and seeds and feeding it to birds? Sounds fun? How about dyeing wooden eggs and dropping seed bombs to spread new plants? Dig It Community Garden is celebrating both Earth Day and Easter this Saturday, April 20 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 2301 Lillie Ave.

“Whatever keeps our children outside, you know,” said Heather Lamb, who recently joined the Gardens, so it will be her first Earth Day with the community. “Many craft activities, but also an educational playground geared up for the Earth Day. We have animals, too. Goats and chickens.”

Children will have a chance to rest during story time. The Gardens prepared a few Earth-related books and are ready to entertain, depending on the audience’s attention span. Young guests must be supervised by adults, but the Garden has something for adults as well. Kingman’s Golden Eagles RC Club will have its stand at the Gardens.

A typical turnout is 50 to 75 people. The event is a part of Children Garden’s cycle and is being organized for the third time.

If you have questions, call the Community Garden at (928) 715-1165 or visit their website: https://www.digitkingmancommunitygardens.org.