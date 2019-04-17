Easter activities for families set Saturday

KINGMAN – The Easter bunny is hopping into town to leave a few hidden treasures for the children in Kingman.

For children that want to go collect Easter eggs, the Venture Club of Kingman is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

This is the same Easter egg hunt the City of Kingman usually hosts, but this year the Venture Club of Kingman is taking over. Students from the Hispanic Student Union at Lee Williams High School will be assisting during the egg hunt.

Some of the eggs will contain random prizes where students will have the opportunity to claim Easter baskets, stuffed animals or chocolate bunnies.

“Be early or you’ll miss out on the hunt. It starts at 11 and by 11:05 all the eggs are picked up,” said Yvonne Cossio, recreation superintendent.

There will be a cupcake walk and activities for families after the hunt is over. The hunt is taking place on fields 1-4. Fields will be designated for specific age groups. Fields will be for ages 1-4, 5-9 and 10 years and up. Another field alone will be for families to hunt together.

The Kingman Police Officer’s Association is also hosting an Easter bunny fundraiser from 8 a.m. – noon Saturday, April 20 at the Kingman Police Department command post at Walmart.

Those who donate a nonperishable food item or cash will have their picture taken with the Easter bunny. Monetary donations will benefit local youth organizations. Food donations will benefit the Kingman Area Food Bank.