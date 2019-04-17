Following the 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards | Daily Miner visits Oasis Day Spa

KINGMAN – Founded in 2009 by Michelle Sahawneh and located at 3939 Stockton Hill Road, Oasis Day Spa was voted one of Kingman’s favorite businesses, receiving one of the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Daily Miner decided to test its services.

The selection is very broad, starting from various hair services (including waxing and extensions), massages, manicures, pedicures, to more enigmatic skin care options, such as microneedling, Botox, fillers, microdermabrasion, and chemical peel. What they offer fully reflects all services available in the best beauty salons in New York and Europe, with prices 10-20 percent lower than those in New York.

The place is spacious and quiet, resembling one of those old-fashioned mountain spa resorts more than a modern beauty shop. Clients are advised to show up 15 minutes before their appointment to fill out all the paperwork, a sign that customer’s health and satisfaction is taken seriously.

The aesthetician, Jennifer Grammer, helped me choose a facial, recommending a less expensive one than what I originally wanted, but more appropriate to my current needs. Since I moved to Arizona a month ago, my skin and hair are exposed to more sun and wind than ever. We added a microdermabrasion, which is one of the best methods of getting rid of thick outer layer of the skin to rejuvenate it (they swipe a gentle diamond-tipped wand across your skin).

The bed was extremely comfortable, the room was pleasantly dark and filled with intriguing (maybe a bit too loud) music. Grammer was working with American cosmetic brand Pevonia and used techniques that are trending now – a lot of padding, lifting, and light slapping. The face-massage seems to play a central role in contemporary facials and Grammer definitely knew what she was doing. She also involved a steamer – a very effective, if older, tool, which many modern spas don’t bother with anymore. It only added to this relaxing and cleansing experience.

The microdermabrasion was very delicate and left no skin irritation. After 60 minutes, myself and my skin both felt refreshed. On my way out, I was given a bottle of cold water and asked if I wanted to book another appointment.

I do.

Next time I will try a deep tissue massage. After spending an hour in Oasis Day Spa, I fully understand why the place belongs with readers’ favorites.