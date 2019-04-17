Horoscopes | April 18, 2019

Birthdays: America Ferrera, 35; Melissa Joan Hart, 43; Conan O’Brien, 56; Jane Leeves, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider your options and prepare diligently. Change can be good as long as you go about it the right way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let your emotions get mixed up in your professional affairs. Doing a poor job because your mind is focused on personal matters will not bode well if you want to advance.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want something done according to your specifications, do the work yourself. Don’t let someone’s accusations throw you off guard or cause you to get into an unnecessary argument.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. Doing something physical will encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle and to spend more time with people who bring out the best in you.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your mind, but don’t overspend, make unrealistic promises or travel somewhere that isn’t safe. If you want to help others, contribute something physical, not financial.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in something that will bring you in touch with people with similar interests. Sharing your knowledge will give you a different perspective on how to accomplish your goals.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone tries to pressure you or complains, focus on activities that require you to do something physical. Put your energy into positive action, not negativity and arguments.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A business trip or meeting will clear up any uncertainty you have about the best way to move forward with your plans. Include the people you feel have the most to offer.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Recognize a good deal from a bad one. Stick to what and who you know best, and let go of situations and people who tend to meddle or cause problems.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your own thing to avoid interference. A change at home will surprise someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A money matter can be resolved. A home improvement project will turn out well and within budget if you do as much of the work as possible yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Show a little passion when it comes to your work and what you are trying to accomplish. Attitude will play a hefty role when it comes to drumming up the support or cooperation you need to move forward.