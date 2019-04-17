OFFERS
Wed, April 17
Kingman Rotary Club recognizes Hallie Powell as student rotarian

Hallie Powell

Hallie Powell

Originally Published: April 17, 2019 12:05 p.m.

KINGMAN - Hallie Powell, 12th grade student at Lee Williams High School, was recently tabbed as the student Rotarian for the Kingman Rotary Club. Powell was selected because of her outstanding academic record, school and community leadership, and her athletic accomplishments during her four years as a volunteer.

Hallie has excelled all four years at Lee Williams High School. She will graduate in the “Top 11” with never seeing anything lower than an “A” on her transcripts.

She has earned an “A” in every class over the course of the 12 years she has been a student at Kingman Unified School District. She is in the Cambridge program and will graduate with various honors.

Powell has been an ambassador for Lee Williams High School. She has participated in various sports through her high school years including cross country, volleyball, track and basketball. She has also dedicated her time as a leader in the school through her activities.

Hallie is currently the president of Health Occupations Students of America and is active in National Honor Society and Interact.

Upon graduation, Hallie will be enlisting in the Navy to serve her country. The Kingman Rotary Club is appreciative of Hallie’s dedication and wishes her the best of luck as she pursues her goals.

