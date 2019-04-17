Letter | Congressman O’Halleran

My name is Angelina Luangphon and I am an ASU student and an intern with the climate action group Defend Our Future. Your work is well known within our organization, as we have had the honor to meet with you on multiple occasions and welcomed you as a featured guest speaker at our town hall event on campus last November.

The mantra of Defend and the larger environmental community at ASU stresses that actions speak louder than words, and my recent commitment to help inspire climate action on ASU’s campus is a direct testament to the increasing climate action leadership in Arizona. With this in mind, I congratulate you on your appointment to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and your decision to join the bipartisan Safe Climate Caucus. Both roles are clear demonstrations of your dedication to protecting our health and our environment, and we look forward to seeing what more you can accomplish.

Thank you for inspiring me and so many of my peers to further this movement. While frustration and uncertainty are natural byproducts of advocacy work, it’s often the little things that spark our desire to keep at it: a chance encounter, a midnight TED talk, or even listening to a guest speaker like yourself at a town hall event. As Defend marches on fighting for climate action, we both recognize and commend your efforts, and we hope many more elected officials follow your bold leadership on this issue.