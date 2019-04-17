OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 18
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Easter rabbits

Rabbit

Rabbit

C N Irons, Kingman resident
Originally Published: April 17, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Over the next several weeks, thousands of local adults will be tempted to buy an Easter rabbit for a beloved child, godchild, grandchild, niece, or nephew. A few months from now our local animal shelters will be, as they are every year, receiving too many cast-off bunnies. The bunnies will also be dumped to try to fend for themselves, which domestic rabbits cannot do. The House Rabbit Society asks everyone who is considering buying a rabbit this year to stop and think about two important facts:

First, although rabbits make wonderful pets, they are naturally fragile and timid. An active child who expects a cuddly pet can easily terrify or even injure a rabbit.

Second, a well-cared for rabbit should live as long as a dog (10 years or more) and will require just as much love, attention, and veterinary care as a dog or cat would. So, don’t give an Easter rabbit to a child unless you know that the child’s parents will be happy to take on a decade-long commitment.

If you want to make a child’s Easter happy, don’t give a live rabbit unless you know it will be loved and care for throughout its natural life.

If there is any doubt, give a toy or chocolate rabbit instead.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Life Column: Colored eggs and chocolate bunnies
Reel Watchers: Hop
Operation Easter Bunny an exercise in giving
Local briefs: Easter Bunny, child safety and craft fair
Furry friends and frantic holidays don't mix

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News