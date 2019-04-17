Letter | Easter rabbits

Over the next several weeks, thousands of local adults will be tempted to buy an Easter rabbit for a beloved child, godchild, grandchild, niece, or nephew. A few months from now our local animal shelters will be, as they are every year, receiving too many cast-off bunnies. The bunnies will also be dumped to try to fend for themselves, which domestic rabbits cannot do. The House Rabbit Society asks everyone who is considering buying a rabbit this year to stop and think about two important facts:

First, although rabbits make wonderful pets, they are naturally fragile and timid. An active child who expects a cuddly pet can easily terrify or even injure a rabbit.

Second, a well-cared for rabbit should live as long as a dog (10 years or more) and will require just as much love, attention, and veterinary care as a dog or cat would. So, don’t give an Easter rabbit to a child unless you know that the child’s parents will be happy to take on a decade-long commitment.

If you want to make a child’s Easter happy, don’t give a live rabbit unless you know it will be loved and care for throughout its natural life.

If there is any doubt, give a toy or chocolate rabbit instead.