MCSO seeks public’s help identifying person of interest

MOHAVE VALLEY – Over $30,000 worth of items was removed from a Mohave Valley residence while the owner was out of town.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in this active burglary case out of Mohave Valley.

On April 5, deputies responded to a residence in the 5200 block of S. Taxi Way for a burglary. The reporting party advised deputies that he was informed that his residence had been broken into while he was out of town.

The victim reported to deputies that he had spoken with neighbors who told him that a woman had been going door to door in the evening hours, knocking on doors and ringing door bells the week before. When residents answered their door, the female subject looked down, turned away and left, saying she had the wrong address.

The victim also said he received a photo from a neighbor’s doorbell camera of the woman who is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Schiller at 928-768-7055 and reference DR #19-012579.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office