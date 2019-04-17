OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 18
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Charles “Chuck” Henry

Charles “Chuck” Henry

Charles “Chuck” Henry

Originally Published: April 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Charles “Chuck” Henry, 62, lifelong resident of Kingman passed away Sept. 11, 2018 after losing his battle to cancer. As with every other day in his life, he was surrounded by his family’s love.

Charles is survived by his four children; Connie (Stephen) Walker, Douglas (Yesenia) Henry, Victoria (Christopher) Patton and Kyle (Haley) Henry, grandchildren; Tiana, Mikaela, Ava, Addie and Rogan. Charles is also survived by siblings; George E. “Tuffy” (Margaret) Henry, Mary “Kathy” (Gayle) Jennings, Robert (Linda) Henry, Fredrick (Carol) Henry, Elizabeth “Tese” Willcutt, Jonathon (Janice) Henry and William (Carol) Henry. Charles is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Charles is predeceased by his parents; George Arthur Henry and Frances Estelle Stewart Henry, siblings; Helen Frances (Henry) Dorner McKeehan, William J. Mackin, Frank Stewart “Butch” Henry, James Henry and Thomas Henry.

Honoring his wishes, Chuck requested that traditional memorial services would be better served if they were delayed and instead requested a celebration of life May 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please contact Connie Walker at chuckhenry.col2019@gmail.com for additional information.

Chuck would never wait for a birthday or holiday, he wasn’t a subscriber to exotic gifts, more so, he would preach that you should not wait for a special day or occasion to let those special to you know how you feel, so in lieu of flowers or donations to hospice or the American Cancer Society, Chuck would have preferred that you reach out to the people you hold dearest and let them know how much you love and appreciate them.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Helen McKeehan
Obituary: Charles Ray Finch
Anne K. Reed (Cooper)
Obituary: Charles E. Zumwalt
Charles Orr - Carlos Bufano - Judy Horner - Carol Kinsey Spears - Stephen W. Simpson Sr. - John Davidson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News