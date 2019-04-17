OFFERS
Obituary | Victoria Jane Maynard

Victoria Jane Maynard

Victoria Jane Maynard

Originally Published: April 17, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Victoria Jane Maynard passed from this life at her home in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by her loving family, April 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Her passion for flowers showed in her well-tended garden, with roses being her favorite. At the time of her passing she was employed at Home Depot. She was a hard-working woman and loved her job.

Jane was born in Lead, South Dakota on V.J. Day, August 13, 1945. Jane married Frederick Maynard in 1992. She is survived by her husband, two daughters; Deena (Erik) and Dawn (J.D.), two brothers; Tom and Joe, and one sister; Gloria. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brother, and two sisters.

She will be missed by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She had lived in South Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, and Arizona. No matter where she lived, she always kept family close and dear to her. Jane will be cremated, without any services. If any of Jane’s friends wish to pass on any condolences, they may contact her husband, Fred.

