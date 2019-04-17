Obituary | Walter Dean Carr
It is with great sadness that the family of Walter Dean Carr announces his passing on April 12, 2019, in Kingman, Arizona at the Hospice home at the age of 75. Walter was born September 10, 1943 in Ogden, Utah. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was married December 2, 1966. He also served as a worshipful Master Mason Lodge # 79.
Walter is survived by his loving wife; Geneil Carr, daughter; Diane Carr, son; Clinton Carr, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers; Larry and Dennis and sister; Fran. Walter is preceded by his parents; Alan and Helen Carr, son; Steven Carr, and sisters; Pat and Barbra.
There will be a memorial service in honor of Walter held at LDS Church, 3180 Rutherford Ln., May 10, 2019 at 1p.m.
Walters body was donated to science to help with Cancer research.
Contact Diane Carr at 928-897-5432 with any questions.
