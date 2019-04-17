Prep Baseball: No. 3 ranked Vols take down Mingus for 6th straight win

KINGMAN – The Bathauer brothers made sure their final regular season home game ended in triumph Tuesday as the Vols cruised to a 10-3 win over No. 31 ranked Mingus.

Matt Bathauer struck out 12 on the mound in six innings of work, while Mike Bathauer went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in to lead Lee Williams to its sixth straight win.

Justin Martinez and Garrett Diem each added two hits and a RBI as the Vols outhit Mingus by an 11-6 margin.

Lee Williams trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but rallied back with four runs in the third and five more in the fifth to pick up the victory.

The third-ranked Vols (14-1, 10-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) play their season finale against the Marauders (4-13, 3-8 4A Grand Canyon Region) on the road at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lee Williams then awaits its seed in the 4A State Championship set to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27.