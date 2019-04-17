OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 17
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Baseball: No. 3 ranked Vols take down Mingus for 6th straight win

Matt Bathauer struck out 12 as Lee Williams beat Mingus 10-3 Tuesday afternoon at Dick Grounds Field. (Daily Miner file photo)

Matt Bathauer struck out 12 as Lee Williams beat Mingus 10-3 Tuesday afternoon at Dick Grounds Field. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: April 17, 2019 3:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Bathauer brothers made sure their final regular season home game ended in triumph Tuesday as the Vols cruised to a 10-3 win over No. 31 ranked Mingus.

Matt Bathauer struck out 12 on the mound in six innings of work, while Mike Bathauer went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in to lead Lee Williams to its sixth straight win.

Justin Martinez and Garrett Diem each added two hits and a RBI as the Vols outhit Mingus by an 11-6 margin.

Lee Williams trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but rallied back with four runs in the third and five more in the fifth to pick up the victory.

The third-ranked Vols (14-1, 10-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) play their season finale against the Marauders (4-13, 3-8 4A Grand Canyon Region) on the road at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lee Williams then awaits its seed in the 4A State Championship set to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Baseball: Volunteers sweep Mingus to win 4A Grand Canyon Region
Prep Roundup: Vols hold off Flagstaff to win fourth straight
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols use defense to top Mingus
Prep Baseball: Vols keep playoff hopes alive with win over Lake Havasu
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols beat Mingus, advance to 4A Conference Play-In Tourney

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News