Prep Tennis: Vols sweep Yuma; prepare for state against Paradise Valley

KINGMAN – It didn’t make up for a tough setback the day before, but the Vols capped the regular season Tuesday afternoon with a 9-0 sweep of No. 52 ranked Yuma at Centennial Park.

Lee Williams was hoping to celebrate a perfect 15-0 mark after its season finale, but instead finished 14-1, 5-1 in Division II, Section III after falling 5-4 at No. 21 ranked Gila Ridge on Monday.

“I’m still not over that loss – it’s probably going to haunt me for a little bit,” said Vols senior Jordon Freeman said. “But we’ll get through it. And I just hope we get to meet up with them in team state so we can redeem ourselves.”

The No. 12 ranked Vols are still headed to the Division II State Championship, but their loss to the Hawks (9-4, 6-0) ruined a shot at a home match.

Instead they’ll have to travel to No. 5 Paradise Valley (13-1, 8-0 Division II, Section I) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Nevertheless, Lee Williams was able to celebrate one more time on its home courts along with the Lady Vols – something that wasn’t expected as the Vols were supposed to be in Yuma.

“It was awesome for us to be supporting each other,” Freeman said. “I really appreciate the enthusiasm that the girls bring. There’s good energy when they’re here.”

The extra motivation paid off for Freeman as he concluded the regular season with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles to tally a perfect 15-0 mark on his own and joined Kade Juelfs to beat their doubles opponent 8-0 and improve to 15-0 as well.

“It’s definitely do-or-die this year and we both know that,” Freeman said. “Kade and I are giving it our all so we can at the top at the end of this year.”

The other Vols senior Chase Camacho also hopes to do the same after tallying a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 6 singles.

Meanwhile, Juelfs cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1, followed by Logan Rosenbach, Carson Taylor and Logan Preston picking up victories.

But at the end of the day, it was a bittersweet moment for Freeman as he knew he would never play a high school match at Centennial Park again.

“It’s a little weird,” Freeman said. “I’m going to need a minute to comprehend that. I’ve put so much effort and sacrifice on this court. I just hope that once I go to state, I can end it with a bang.”