Small Business Development Center targets small business seminar for veterans, women in business subjects
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center is hosting another seminar for community members.
Attendees will learn about resources for small businesses including programs for veterans and women in businesses from the guest speaker, Jim Pipper.
Pipper is the lead economic development officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“I will be covering SBA programs and services, including access to capital, government contracting, resource partners, business planning, veteran assistance, etc.,” he said.
The seminar is from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, April 19 at MCC-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.
Those who can’t make it to the Friday seminar can attend the one in Lake Havasu City. The seminar is at 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18 MCC Lake Havasu City, 1977 Acoma Blvd.
The MCC SBDC works to help launch, grow and sustain small businesses in Mohave County and are a part of Arizona’s largest, most comprehensive and accessible statewide source of assistance for small businesses in every stage of development.
To register for the free seminar, visit azsbdc.net or call Meghan Borker at 928-757-0894.
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave 911
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Heated discussion ensues between fairgrounds association, Cerbat Motosports
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave 911
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*