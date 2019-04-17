Small Business Development Center targets small business seminar for veterans, women in business subjects

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center is hosting another seminar for community members.

Attendees will learn about resources for small businesses including programs for veterans and women in businesses from the guest speaker, Jim Pipper.

Pipper is the lead economic development officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“I will be covering SBA programs and services, including access to capital, government contracting, resource partners, business planning, veteran assistance, etc.,” he said.

The seminar is from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, April 19 at MCC-Neal campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Those who can’t make it to the Friday seminar can attend the one in Lake Havasu City. The seminar is at 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18 MCC Lake Havasu City, 1977 Acoma Blvd.

The MCC SBDC works to help launch, grow and sustain small businesses in Mohave County and are a part of Arizona’s largest, most comprehensive and accessible statewide source of assistance for small businesses in every stage of development.

To register for the free seminar, visit azsbdc.net or call Meghan Borker at 928-757-0894.