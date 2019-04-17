Sunny skies forecast for Kingman
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has received a decent amount of precipitation over the last few days, but now that the wet weather has come and gone, the National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies for the week to come.
According to NWS, 0.42 inches of precipitation fell in Kingman in the last three days. The majority of the rain fell Tuesday evening. As of now, no more rain is expected through Tuesday, April 23.
Thursday, April 18 will be sunny with a high around 84 degrees and a low of about 59. Light and variable winds are forecast for Thursday.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 62. Saturday will also be sunny with a high near 88 and a low of about 58.
Residents can expect a sunny Easter Sunday with a high near 80 and a low around 58. Clear skies and warm temperatures are expected for Monday and Tuesday as well.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
