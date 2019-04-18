Garden club invites public for tree planting on Arbor Day

KINGMAN – Trees are more than tall, green and brown beings that provide shade. They give us oxygen in order to breathe.

The Cerbat Garden Club is hosting its Kingman Community Arbor Day Celebration and Tree-Planting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Firefighter’s Park, 2201 Detroit Ave.

Cerbat Garden Club is presenting awards and prizes to 27 fifth-grade students from the Kingman area that won the Arbor Day poster contest. Each student who participated in the contest is going to receive a tree sapling to take home, plant and grow.

Mayor Jen Miles is going to read an Arbor Day Proclamation and the Clean City Commission is going to plant six pecan trees in the park under the direction of the Kingman Area Master Gardeners.

Kingman Parks and Recreation Department is preparing the planting sites and irrigation before the tree planting.

“Everyone is invited to the celebration and to help with planting the trees,” said Sandie Womack, Arbor Day chair.

Refreshments will be provided as well as shovels and planting supplies.

Cerbat Garden Club is at the Home & Garden Business Expo at Mohave County Fairgrounds. They will be selling plants, flowers and trees to go toward the Arbor Day tree saplings. The expo is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 at 2600 Fairgrounds Ave.

