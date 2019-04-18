Horoscopes | April 19, 2019

Birthdays: Hayden Christensen, 38; Kate Hudson, 40; Ashley Judd, 51; Tim Curry, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your plans to yourself until you have fully fleshed out your ideas. Sticking to your budget and being reasonable and responsible will increase your chance to succeed.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A financial, medical or legal change looks promising. You stand to gain in more ways than one.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may feel like speeding things up, but before you jump too quickly, take a closer look at the information you’ve been given. It’s better to be skeptical and ask questions than to forge ahead blindly and suffer regret.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your ingenuity to outsmart anyone trying to push or persuade you to do something questionable. A personal change looks inviting.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Only sign up for what you can afford. Don’t feel you have to buy someone’s attention or take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will do you good and be conducive to meeting exceptional people. Share your experience with someone you love, and it will make your day special as well as enhance your relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Address pressing issues before a situation escalates. Use your strengths and intellect to ensure success.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Face emotional matters openly. If you are honest regarding your feelings and also willing to compromise, you can come out on top.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A social event will lead to a change of heart. Go directly to the source to find out what’s going on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may face opposition if you want to make changes that will affect friends, relatives or your domestic environment. Lay out your plans carefully, and be sure to offer incentives to those less likely to jump on board with your intentions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make changes at home or to your personal paperwork. Details and facts must be authentic.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change for the wrong reason will set you back. Focus on personal improvements and positive change that will benefit you physically, emotionally or financially.