Kingman Best Western wins customer care award

KINGMAN – The hospitality industry is there to provide travelers and commuters a place to kick their feet up and lay their head down. To provide exceptional services, customer service is key in the industry.

The Best Western Plus Kings Inn & Suites, 2930 E. Andy Devine Ave., received the Champion Customer Care Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ District I meeting held in Denver.

Jordan Perry, general manager for the hotel, said team members work hard and do their best providing superior personalized customer service to every guest.

“Our goal is to be home away from home and have all guests welcome while they are here,” Perry said.

The award was presented in front of several hundred District I Best Western hoteliers from Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The award is given to member properties that demonstrate and best exemplify exceptional levels of service and care. The hotels must meet quality and design standards and other membership requirements to qualify.

This is the third year in a row the Kingman establishment has won the award.

The Best Western Plus Kings Inn was one of 109 hotels out of more than 2,100 properties in the U.S. and Canada to receive this designation this year.