OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 18
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man accused of robbing Payson casino gets 5 years in prison

Ryan Pearson of Payson had pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in relation to a violent crime for his actions during a robbery of a Payson casino. (Courtesy FBI Phoenix Field Office)

Ryan Pearson of Payson had pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in relation to a violent crime for his actions during a robbery of a Payson casino. (Courtesy FBI Phoenix Field Office)

Originally Published: April 18, 2019 7:23 p.m.

PHOENIX – A man accused of robbing a Payson casino with another employee has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Ryan Pearson of Payson had pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in relation to a violent crime.

The FBI says Pearson and Armando Pablo Ochoa were dressed in black, and wore hoods and masks when they demanded employees at the Mazatzal Casino open a vault.

When employees didn’t immediately comply, witnesses say Pearson and Ochoa each fired their weapons.

Nobody was injured, but authorities say the robbers fled the casino on the Tonto Apache reservation with more than $650,000 in cash.

Pearson and Ochoa were arrested about a month after the robbery last July.

Ochoa was sentenced earlier this year to 10 years in prison.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Phoenix man gets 41-month prison sentence in firearms case
Male half of 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo admits heists
Felon who posted on Facebook about having guns sentenced
Arizona man found guilty of multi-state drug trafficking
Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News