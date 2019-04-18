OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | April 17, 2019

Originally Published: April 18, 2019 12:03 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Pedro Cervantes Jr.

Pedro Cervantes Jr.

DOB: 08/16/1993 White Male 5-10 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 03/28/2019

photo

Shannon Nicole Freeman

Shannon Nicole Freeman

DOB: 07/12/1985 White Female 5-7 145 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Narcotic drug – possess/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/03/2019

photo

John Earl Grizzell Jr.

John Earl Grizzell Jr.

DOB: 06/22/1993 Black Male 5-4 134 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony; Resist arrest – physical force, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/10/2019

photo

Danny Guy Hill

Danny Guy Hill

DOB: 09/05/1966 White Male 5-11 165 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated assault – victim <15, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 03/26/2019

photo

Joshua Allen Patterson

Joshua Allen Patterson

DOB: 09/14/1984 White Male 6-1 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Disord conduct – weapon/instr, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 04/03/2019

The following individual has been apprehended:

photo

Warren Neal Irby

Warren Neal Irby

Offense: Poss wpn by prohib person, Class 4 Felony; traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 01/14/2019 Capture: 04/10/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

News