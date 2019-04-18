Mohave County Most Wanted | April 17, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Pedro Cervantes Jr.
DOB: 08/16/1993 White Male 5-10 180 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 03/28/2019
Shannon Nicole Freeman
DOB: 07/12/1985 White Female 5-7 145 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Narcotic drug – possess/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 04/03/2019
John Earl Grizzell Jr.
DOB: 06/22/1993 Black Male 5-4 134 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony; Resist arrest – physical force, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/10/2019
Danny Guy Hill
DOB: 09/05/1966 White Male 5-11 165 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated assault – victim <15, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 03/26/2019
Joshua Allen Patterson
DOB: 09/14/1984 White Male 6-1 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Disord conduct – weapon/instr, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 04/03/2019
The following individual has been apprehended:
Warren Neal Irby
Offense: Poss wpn by prohib person, Class 4 Felony; traffick stolen prop 2nd deg, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 01/14/2019 Capture: 04/10/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
