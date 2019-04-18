Obituary | Sandra Sue McCollom
Sandra Sue McCollom, 72, died peacefully at home April 9, 2019. She was born in Modesto, California on Sept. 16, 1946 to Lavon and Ethel Johnson. She grew up in California and graduated from Bellflower High School.
For 22 years Sandra worked for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch office out of Needles, California. She was a resident of Arizona for 18 years till her passing. She enjoyed traveling and, as her family would say, she was a real “rock hound.” She had a large collection of rocks from all the places she traveled. Sandra was also very involved with church, and some arts and crafts.
Sandra is survived by her son; Donald Hansen.
Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
