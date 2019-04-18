OFFERS
Thu, April 18
Rants and Raves | April 19, 2019

Cierre Wood, left, and Amy Taylor (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Originally Published: April 18, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Is Biden a creep or a threat? We should be focusing on the current resident in the White House. Let's ask those same questions about him!

Christian Aquino goes to GeoBee: Congratulations to this young man. Let's all support him and hope he wins! His family and teachers should be so proud. Go Christian!

Is Joe Biden a creep or a threat? Joe Biden has served this country with honor, decency, and patriotism. He's also a shining example of what a father and husband can be. Now he is under attack for hugging? Excessive friendliness? Off the rails nit picking.

Pat Buchanan: Socialist America or Trump's America: Trump is an autocrat at best. No one is suggesting we become a socialist nation, but social safety net programs, like Social Security and Medicare, which protect people from unbridled capitalistic greed, are being threatened by this ridiculous rhetoric.

Notre Dame cathedral: Good that Trump tweeted that Paris "must act quickly" to save Notre Dame cathedral. Otherwise, they may have gone out for lunch or taken a nap. Hitting it with water tankers? Another high IQ idea.

Abuse of 5 year old: Hard to imagine that a mother would not only abuse her 5 year old, but also let her boyfriend take part. Hope there is a special kind of hell for these two. They have certainly earned it. Rest in Peace, child.

If it sounds too good: P.T. Barnum said "There is a sucker born every minute." When will people finally get it? Just do your homework, and stop believing every single ad you run across online or anywhere else. Remember, if it sounds too good?

Here's how to make government smaller: Never happen, William. Americans, both Democrats and Republicans, are too used to getting their money and benefits from the government. Conservatism has only served the upper class and left the rest to fight over the crumbs.

Forget Trump's tax returns, what about mine: The leader of the "free" world should be more accommodating with the showing of his taxes. Unless he has something to hide.

News