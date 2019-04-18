OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 18
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Starkydz pageant crowns new titleholders

Starkydz “Wish Upon a Star” Pageant Queens and Kings was Saturday, April 13 at White Cliffs Middle School. (Photo courtesy of James Brazaski Photography)

Starkydz “Wish Upon a Star” Pageant Queens and Kings was Saturday, April 13 at White Cliffs Middle School. (Photo courtesy of James Brazaski Photography)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 18, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Children of all ages demonstrated their skills, beauty, poise and personality on the stage during the Starkydz “Wish Upon A Star” Pageant.

Brandee Proffit from All Starz Academy of Gymnastics and Dance has been doing the pageant since 2007 with events in Arizona, Nevada and North Dakota.

This pageant had 11 titles with some having more than one titleholder. About 29 children are now pageant titleholders.

“We believe the greatest gifts we can give are self-esteem and self-confidence,” Proffit said. “Participating in our pageant we know you will be experiencing something positive and we encourage you to be yourself on stage.”

Besides the crowns, prizes, trophies, memories and friendships, Proffit said the true reward gained is the experience and accomplishment obtained by participating.

Pageant titleholders are: Sierra Hirz-Schimke (Mega Grand Supreme); Charlotte Lock and Ciera Watson (Elite Grand Supremes); Grace Hoyt, Mackenzie Smith, Remi Mcconnel and Leah Elkins (Ultimate Grand Supremes); Samantha Hirz, Samuel Hirz-Schimke, Alena Otero, Arianna Rotte (Grand Supremes); Madison Snethen (Beauty Supreme); Jenna Osborn (Model Supreme); Emily Wisda (Universal Supreme); Jessica Mohler, Kallie Summers, Blakye Brown, Karter Watson, Cheyenne Rucker-Anderson, Aaleyah Grissom, Daisy Schreiber and Maddison Campbell (Super Starkyd Queens); Lilyann Pierstroff, Brooklyn Cortez, Jessi Pierstroff and Emmalynn Short (Mini Starkydz); Breanna Schwarzrock and Chloe Mcconnell (Rizing Starkydz); Emilee Gregg (Galaxykyd).

For additional information about Starkydz or upcoming events, visit www.starkydz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pageant Winners
All-American Girl: Little Kingmanite Arianna is a natural beauty pageant queen
Mohave County Fair looking for pageant contestants
Incoming rodeo queen and princess hit the ground running
Photo: Pageant Winners

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News