Starkydz pageant crowns new titleholders

KINGMAN – Children of all ages demonstrated their skills, beauty, poise and personality on the stage during the Starkydz “Wish Upon A Star” Pageant.

Brandee Proffit from All Starz Academy of Gymnastics and Dance has been doing the pageant since 2007 with events in Arizona, Nevada and North Dakota.

This pageant had 11 titles with some having more than one titleholder. About 29 children are now pageant titleholders.

“We believe the greatest gifts we can give are self-esteem and self-confidence,” Proffit said. “Participating in our pageant we know you will be experiencing something positive and we encourage you to be yourself on stage.”

Besides the crowns, prizes, trophies, memories and friendships, Proffit said the true reward gained is the experience and accomplishment obtained by participating.

Pageant titleholders are: Sierra Hirz-Schimke (Mega Grand Supreme); Charlotte Lock and Ciera Watson (Elite Grand Supremes); Grace Hoyt, Mackenzie Smith, Remi Mcconnel and Leah Elkins (Ultimate Grand Supremes); Samantha Hirz, Samuel Hirz-Schimke, Alena Otero, Arianna Rotte (Grand Supremes); Madison Snethen (Beauty Supreme); Jenna Osborn (Model Supreme); Emily Wisda (Universal Supreme); Jessica Mohler, Kallie Summers, Blakye Brown, Karter Watson, Cheyenne Rucker-Anderson, Aaleyah Grissom, Daisy Schreiber and Maddison Campbell (Super Starkyd Queens); Lilyann Pierstroff, Brooklyn Cortez, Jessi Pierstroff and Emmalynn Short (Mini Starkydz); Breanna Schwarzrock and Chloe Mcconnell (Rizing Starkydz); Emilee Gregg (Galaxykyd).

For additional information about Starkydz or upcoming events, visit www.starkydz.com.