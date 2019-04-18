Update: Arizona police say girl’s fall from vehicle was accident
BUCKEYE – Arizona authorities say they have determined that an 8-year-old girl’s fall last week from a moving vehicle onto a freeway in a Phoenix suburb was an accident.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday that interviews and an inspection by state detectives revealed that the child unbuckled her seatbelt on the evening of April 8 and was moving about in the passenger area of a van when she grabbed the sliding door handle, inadvertently causing it to open.
The girl subsequently fell onto Interstate 10 in Buckeye and was critically injured.
DPS spokesman Raul Garcia says no criminal charges or citations for the driver are forthcoming at this time.
The girl was flown to a Phoenix hospital after the accident and Garcia says she is still recovering.
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Heated discussion ensues between fairgrounds association, Cerbat Motosports
- Mohave 911
- Laughlin River Regatta cancellation sparks Parker Tube Float interest
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*