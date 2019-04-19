OFFERS
Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter

Originally Published: April 19, 2019 2:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a rural area on Mt. Trumbull Loop in the Arizona Strip area on Dec.22, 2018 in response to a rancher who advised deputies he received a call that his two cows had been shot.

The rancher arrived and found two of his cows were deceased with apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. Both of the cows were pregnant with calves, and one was just days away from birthing.

Deputies searched the area and located two sets of tire tracks that led toward the area where the deceased cows were located. Deputies also located several .22 long rifle shell casings laying in the roadway.

On Friday, April 12 deputies received an anonymous tip for the case, identifying the suspect and vehicle description.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, identified as 18 year old Briggs Roberts. During the interview process, Roberts allegedly admitted to shooting the cows.

Criminal charges have been submitted to the Mohave County Attorney's Office for one count of felony killing the livestock of another and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. This investigation is ongoing.

The anonymous tip received led to the identification, apprehension, and purported confession of Roberts.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

