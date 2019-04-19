Anonymous tip leads MCSO to cow shooter
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a rural area on Mt. Trumbull Loop in the Arizona Strip area on Dec.22, 2018 in response to a rancher who advised deputies he received a call that his two cows had been shot.
The rancher arrived and found two of his cows were deceased with apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. Both of the cows were pregnant with calves, and one was just days away from birthing.
Deputies searched the area and located two sets of tire tracks that led toward the area where the deceased cows were located. Deputies also located several .22 long rifle shell casings laying in the roadway.
On Friday, April 12 deputies received an anonymous tip for the case, identifying the suspect and vehicle description.
Deputies made contact with the suspect, identified as 18 year old Briggs Roberts. During the interview process, Roberts allegedly admitted to shooting the cows.
Criminal charges have been submitted to the Mohave County Attorney's Office for one count of felony killing the livestock of another and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. This investigation is ongoing.
The anonymous tip received led to the identification, apprehension, and purported confession of Roberts.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Mohave 911
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Laughlin River Regatta cancellation sparks Parker Tube Float interest
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Beware the rattle: Rattlesnakes are awake, hungry and ready to defend their territory
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
24
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*